Australian Open: Motivated Novak Djokovic still has ‘at least another two years’ left in him

Former doubles star Tood Woodbridge still feels Novak Djokovic has it in him to succeed at the Australian Open, beginning in Melbourne on January 12.

“He has made it his own, hasn’t he?” Woodbridge opined during a recent virtual interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic, who won the first grand slam of the year a record 10 times, however, comes in as somewhat of an underdog this time following a rather low-key 2024 when he failed to win a single grand slam.

Ranked No. 7, the former world No.1 is arguably one of the best that the game has seen. And, according to Woodbridge, who has won 16 grand slam men’s doubles titles, you can never write him off.

Asked, with Roger Federer long gone, and Rafael Nadal having hung up his racquet, was it time for Djokovic to wind up, Woodbridge said: “That era of the Big Three is over. But how long Djokovic wants to continue is up to him. He’s still certainly one of my favourites for the Australian Open. I think he comes in as an underdog for the first time in many, many years because he didn’t have the best at grand slams in 2024.

“But remember, he won the Olympics, he reached the final at Wimbledon. He is now fit and motivated. And once you can still motivate yourself, you don’t stop. I don’t see him not playing. I think only if he’s away from the game for an extended period of time, like Rafa did, then there would be that realisation that it’s hard to come back because of their age.

“But for now, no. I think there’s at least another two years in Novak, particularly if he can come and have a strong start to this season in Australia.”

Asked how much would Andy Murray’s presence in Djokovic’s team help him, Woodbridge said: “What does Murray bring to the table? Well for someone who has won 24 grand slams, you don’t really need to tell him much. But that said, it is a fascinating combination.

“Murray knows the drill at the top. It is a smart decision from Novak. Murray understands the pressure and what Novak needs right now he’s just been through it. To keep Novak motivated, he can give him the right messages.”

Would Jannik Sinner be able to defend his title in Melbourne? “His chances are very high. I went out on a limb and said Carlos Alcaraz has a chance. But honestly, Sinner is the best player in the world right now.

“He has been the most consistent at the back end of the year. He’s the defending champion. But he hasn’t defended a grand slam title yet. This will be his first chance and so there will be all different emotions and energies that he would have to cope with. The expectation of going to the draw and bringing the trophy in.

“Sinner has to get used to that as the No.1 player in the world.

The Australian star, however, pitched strongly for Alcaraz. “He has won all the other three slams, but at the Australian Open, he has not gone past the quarters. Admittedly, he doesn’t arrive in Melbourne in the best shape. He had been injured in the past. But I still feel he has a very good chance here.

“He is working hard now and by the time he gets to the Australian Open, I think he would be dangerous. He’s the most enjoyable player to watch since Federer, I think he has morphed into his game the qualities of Federer, Novak and Rafa. He brings something of all the three because he’s grown up watching them.

“He has the flair and finesse of Roger, the fitness and movement of Novak and then that Spanish determination that Rafa had. So. I actually think he is my pick this year for the Australian Open.”

Woodbridge felt the women’s section would be dominated by Aryna Sabalenka. “The surface and conditions here suits her game. She has the chance to win it thrice on the trot and I feel she will be working hard for that. Of course there is Iga Swiatek, but see is not really at her best right now,” he added.

The Australian Open will be live on Sony Sports Network from January 12.