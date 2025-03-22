Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates bond over ‘Crennis’ and Vada Pav, Satya Nadella wants in

Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a video on Instagram featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates where the two can be seen playing Crennis- a mix of cricket and tennis.

Around 18.3k users shared the video, which shows Gates about to serve a tennis ball, but Tendulkar adopted a cricketer’s batting stance as if facing a fast bowler, catching Gates off guard.

The Microsoft co-founder remarked, “I thought we were playing tennis.” Tendulkar quipped, “Bill, I said ‘Crennis’—a little bit of cricket, a little bit of tennis.”

The caption accompanying Tendulkar’s post read, “Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation.”

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, wrote on X, “Looks like I found my next sport! I look forward to trying my hand at Crennis with you both.”

Gates posted another video, which, almost 10.5k users shared, later showed the duo sitting on a bench, sharing a plate of Mumbai’s most beloved street food: vada pav, which recently made the world’s best sandwiches list.

“A snack break before we get to work,” Gates captioned the video. The video featured the words “serving soon”.

Meanwhile, New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon’s ongoing visit to India has also turned into a spectacle for cricket enthusiasts, as the leader engaged in a game of gully cricket on the streets of the capital. At a special event in New Delhi, Luxon showcased his batting skills, accompanied by former India captain Kapil Dev.

The duo, joined by young children, brought the spirit of the game alive in a setting that resonated with the shared cricketing passion of both nations.

Bill Gates is on his third visit in three years. He marked the 25th anniversary of the Gates Foundation by meeting policymakers and industry leaders in India.

On March 19, Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I had a great discussion about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It’s impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally—and globally,” Gates said about the meeting.

PM Modi called the meeting “excellent” and said, “Always a delight to meet you, Bill Gates! Our discussions on innovation, sustainability, and the path to Viksit Bharat 2047 were enriching. India is committed to leveraging technology for a better future for all.”

Gates Foundation works in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, where they support programs in health, sanitation, agricultural development, gender equality, and digital financial inclusion.