Cricket diplomacy: New Zealand PM Luxon takes on Kapil Dev in Delhi’s streets

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s ongoing visit to India has turned into a spectacle for cricket enthusiasts, as the leader engaged in a game of gully cricket on the streets of the capital.

1 6 In this image released by @chrisluxonmp via X on March 19, 2025, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon plays cricket with children, in New Delhi. (PTI)

At a special event in New Delhi, Luxon showcased his batting skills, accompanied by former India captain Kapil Dev.

The duo, joined by young children, brought the spirit of the game alive in a setting that resonated with the shared cricketing passion of both nations.

2 6 In this image released by @chrisluxonmp via X on March 19, 2025, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon and former cricketer of New Zealand Ross Taylor play cricket with children, in New Delhi. (PTI)

An enthusiastic Luxon wrote, "Working hard in India to hit it out of the park for Kiwis," in a reel featuring Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, who hails from Mumbai, and former captain Ross Taylor.

Taylor has been a key presence alongside Luxon during this diplomatic visit, which focuses on strengthening trade ties between the two countries.

3 6 New Zealand PM Luxon with Kapil Dev (X/@we_knowd)

Luxon remarked, "This is pretty unbelievable, actually. I’m playing cricket with Kapil Dev, which is pretty special. In the streets of New Delhi, with some amazing young kids who are on a programme about really bringing cricket to their lives."

The 54-year-old leader was keen to display his batting prowess, attempting a few aggressive shots.

"We’ve got Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor who are playing against Kapil Dev and myself, which I’m not sure is a fair fight," Luxon said. "But we’re going to give it a go."

4 6 PM Luxon bowling to kids in Delhi. (@chrisluxonmp via X)

Clips in the video show these international stars as well as Luxon having a go at batting and bowling alike on the street in early morning, with Taylor batting as well as standing in the slips, while Dev can be seen posing for pictures alongside many of the young fans.

A standout moment of the match was Luxon’s sharp reflexes in the field, as he took a brilliant catch at leg-slip to dismiss Ajaz Patel.

The effort drew praise from Taylor, with Patel acknowledging the Prime Minister.

"I thought I would glance it down the leg side, and I forgot that the PM was standing there. He pouched it. It was unbelievable. It was a good catch," Patel admitted.

5 6 In this image released by DPR PMO, Monday, March 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon attends the inauguration of the Raisina Dialogue 2025, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Earlier in his visit, Luxon engaged in light-hearted banter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s recent Champions Trophy victory against New Zealand.

"I really appreciate that PM Modi didn't bring up New Zealand's Champions Trophy loss to India, and I didn't mention our Test victories in India. Let's keep it that way and avoid a diplomatic incident," said Luxon to a positive reception, with Modi sharing a smile, as well as Ross Taylor in attendance.

6 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

The two leaders on March 17, also highlighted the strong sporting connections between the two nations, particularly, in cricket, hockey and other Olympic sports.

They welcomed the signing of Memorandum of Cooperation on sports to strengthen collaboration and engagement between. They also acknowledged the upcoming “Sporting Unity” events in 2026, which will mark 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

Luxon also said there is a need to have better connectivity between the two countries which can drive more tourism and more international education, pointing out that for every student who goes to his country for studies, 2-3 visitors come to the country.

He said New Zealand's tourism sector is an "absolutely wonderful sector" of people, small business owners, and large companies working together to make sure that when visitors come, they have an outstanding time.

The number of Indian tourists visiting NZ is over 130 per cent of the pre-COVID levels, he said.

It can be noted that during Luxon's visit, the two countries have resolved to ink a free trade agreement in the next two months.