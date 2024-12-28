Paralympic double silver medallist Kathuniya questions panel for overlooking him for Khel Ratna

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya on Saturday voiced his disappointment over not being nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award despite his "consistent" performances on the world stage.

Kathuniya expressed frustration at what he perceived as favouritism and a lack of transparency in the award selection process.

"I don't know what criteria they have set. I even filled the form. It's not like I didn't fill the form. I did everything, but even after getting the highest aggregate marks, I was not nominated this time as well," Kathuniya told PTI videos in an exclusive interview.

"If you look at 2016-2020, there was no favouritism," he said.

"Last time, I remember well, I did not even fill the form for the Arjuna Award, yet I was nominated. There was a policy that if you played in the Paralympics or Olympics and won a medal, you would be directly considered. Why can't you do it this time? "If you could do it before, why can't you do it now? What is the use of playing if we must ask for the awards? What value does an award hold if we are begging for it?" he added.

Kathuniya, who has won six medals at the world level, including two silver in two Paralympics, two silver and a bronze in the World Championship, and a silver in the Asian Games, is baffled by the lack of recognition.

"People say it doesn't matter, but why doesn't it matter? It affects me. The first thing I heard from people was, 'You didn't have a gold medal.' I said, fine, I don't have a gold medal. When there are three positions -- gold, silver, and bronze -- why is only gold valued? "Silver and bronze have been recognised before. Why not now? Are they not medals too?" he questioned.

"If you leave my 245 points aside, I have won six medals. Even after all that, if I don't get it, what is the guarantee I'll get it next year?" Kathuniya's plea is not just for himself but for all deserving athletes.

"Give it to everyone who deserves it," he urged.

"I want it, Praveen wants it, Manu wants it, Harvinder wants it. Those who have already got the Arjuna Award and have repeated their medals this time deserve it. Why differentiate? Count our achievements, not our social media reach." "The one with more name on social media gets it. Decisions are taken based on favouritism. Otherwise, why hasn't our voice reached them till now? I've said it so many times, but nothing has come of it," he said.

Kathuniya described the Khel Ratna Award as more than just another accolade, terming it a source of inspiration.

"The award is for motivation. It's a goal, a dream. When the President gives you that award, it inspires you to do better. That's what we are asking from the government -- not favours, just recognition.

"I don't want to become a celebrity. I want to play for the country. I'll continue to play. But at least give us the recognition we deserve." He also criticised the delay in announcing the list of winners.

"The list was finalised on December 15. Why hasn't the list been announced yet? Are they afraid because people are filing court cases? If this continues, the National Sports Awards for 2024 will be given in 2025, and the 2025 awards in 2026," he said.

Kathuniya signed off with a direct appeal to the authorities.

"I'm not saying I want it for myself alone. I'm saying give it to everyone who deserves it. Don't differentiate. Remove social media influence and count our achievements." he concluded.

