Para-archer Sheetal Devi makes history, earns spot in India’s able-bodied archery squad for Asia Cup

Eighteen-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi has once again redefined the limits of possibility, earning a place in India’s able-bodied junior team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Stage 3 in Jeddah.

Her selection marks the first time a para-athlete has been chosen to represent India in an international competition in an able-bodied event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheetal, who won a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the Paris Paralympics 2024, finished third overall in the junior selection trials held in Sonipat on Thursday.

Also Read Sheetal Devi stuns World No.1 to win Gold at Para World Archery Championships

“When I started competing, I had a small dream — to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer. I secured Rank 3 in the Junior Asia Cup trials and will now represent India in the Sub Junior Asia Cup, in the able category,” Sheetal wrote on social media after the announcement.

At the trials, she impressed once again, scoring 703 points in the qualification rounds — 352 in the first and 351 in the second — matching top qualifier Tejal Salve’s total.

In the final rankings, Tejal led with 15.75 points, followed by Vaidehi Jadhav with 15 points, while Sheetal secured third place with 11.75 points, narrowly edging out Maharashtra’s Dnyaneshwari Gadadhe by 0.25 points.

Training under challenging conditions, Sheetal turned her disability into strength, mastering a unique shooting technique that has amazed even top coaches.

The 18-year-old drew inspiration from Turkey’s Paris Paralympic champion Oznur Cure Girdi, who also competes in able-bodied events at the world level.

With her next challenge set in Jeddah, Sheetal now carries the hopes of millions — not just as a para-athlete, but as a symbol of what belief and perseverance can achieve.

Trained at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, Sheetal has already etched her name in history as the first female armless world champion in para archery earlier this year.