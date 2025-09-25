Pakistan stay in Asia Cup final race with hard-fought win over Sri Lanka

The win was hard-fought, but certainly one that Pakistan would take to keep their prospects alive of reaching the Asia Cup final.

Though Pakistan made heavy weather of the 134-run target after exploiting Sri Lanka’s batting chinks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the five-wicket win has brought about some much-needed relief after yet another loss to India last Sunday. And then, if they beat Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, their place in Sunday’s final will be confirmed.

The side understands the need to “punch first”. “Bangladesh have played good cricket lately. We have to punch first against them,” pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said.

For Bangladesh, hurt by India on Wednesday, a win over Pakistan will confirm their final berth.

Pakistan, though, haven’t had it too easy against Bangladesh in the recent T20Is between the two nations.

At home in May and June, Pakistan swept the series 3-0 before Bangladesh won 2-1 when they hosted the side in July.

There is not much to separate the two sides, but Bangladesh go into the Pakistan game back-to-back after the 41-run loss to India on Wednesday. That could be an advantage for Pakistan as the opponents will have no time to rest.