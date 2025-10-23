Djokovic skips Paris Masters as legend weighs fitness, form, and possible retirement

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will not be trying to win a record-extending eighth Paris Masters title this week as he announced his withdrawal from the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season in a social media post on Tuesday.

This has also raised doubts over the 38-year-old’s participation in the ATP Finals, to be played in Turin from November 9 to 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear Paris, unfortunately I’ll not compete at this year’s @RolexPMasters. I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title 7 times. Hope to see you next year. Merci,” Djokovic wrote on his X handle.

The 24-time grand slam champion has competed infrequently this season, appearing in only eight ATP Tour events outside of the four majors. Djokovic, 38, reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open this season. From late May to late September, the only tournaments he entered were the last three Slams.

At his most recent official tournament, the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic was hampered by a sore hip during a semi-final exit.

He was one of the half-dozen men invited to the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh last week. After an opening bye, Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner, then faced Taylor Fritz to determine the third-place finisher but stopped playing after one set.

So what does the withdrawal from Paris indicate? For most players, a late-season injury withdrawal would be routine, even expected. But when it’s Djokovic, who is the model of longevity, resilience and relentless drive, it inevitably raises deeper questions about a possible retirement.

The Serb now stands at a crossroads in his extraordinary career. For nearly two decades, he has defied age, injury, and competitors. Yet in 2025, there were unmistakable signs that even he is beginning to feel the weight of years on tour.

Physical niggles have become more frequent and his tournament schedule has grown notably sparse.

The Paris Masters, an event he had won seven times, was meant to be part of his ATP Finals build-up. His decision to pull out might signal something more than a mere precaution.

His decision to trim his schedule was a logical step, one that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — the other two of the Big Three who dominated the sport for decades — had also taken in their twilight years. But his Paris withdrawal suggests even this carefully measured approach might no longer be enough to keep him fully fit.

The new generation — led by Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner — is no longer just knocking on the door. They have surely stepped into the house. Djokovic has lost to both on multiple occasions.

Is Djokovic finally preparing to bow out? It may be easy to think so.

But the man himself is still not ready to give up. In Riyadh, before the Six Kings Slam, he had said: “Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go. If you see across all the global sports, LeBron James, he’s still going strong, he’s 40, Cristiano Ronaldo... I mean, it’s unbelievable. They’re inspiring me as well. So I want to keep going and that’s one of the motivations I have.”

The signs point to a gradual winding down rather than an abrupt farewell. A possible 2026 farewell tour — perhaps centred around the Slams — and the 2028 Olympics would give him the exit he deserves. For now, however, the focus will be on recovery and reassessment.