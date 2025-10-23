BCCI maintains stance, refuses Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan and Naqvi amid ICC talks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is sticking to its stand of not receiving the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, and will raise the issue at the International Cricket Council conclave next month.

India have refused to take the trophy from Naqvi, who is also an interior minister in the Pakistan government. Naqvi too has refused to step aside, insisting that he alone had the prerogative of presenting the trophy.

The BCCI has already written to the ACC, reiterating its demand to hand over the trophy at the earliest.

“We are sticking to our stance from Day 1 of not receiving the trophy from Pakistan’s Naqvi,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told The Telegraph on Wednesday. “If no solution is found, we will raise it at the appropriate level at the ICC conclave in Dubai from November 4-7.”

Saikia said the BCCI has not been told anything about Naqvi setting a November 10 deadline for presenting the Asia Cup trophy to India at a ceremony in Dubai.

India play their last T20I in Australia, at Brisbane on November 8 and Naqvi has planned it in a manner to facilitate the process.

“If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by Pakistan’s Geo News.

“The ACC trophy rightly belongs to the Indian cricket team and is being held in trust until such time that a BCCI office holder along with any available participating player can collect it from the ACC president,” Naqvi said.

“Such collection would, of course, be accompanied with much fanfare and coverage, as there should be no deviation from established practices and no precedent should be set that undermines the spirit of the game we all love.”

The post-match presentation after the final on September 28 was delayed by nearly an hour following the Indian players’ refusal to collect the trophy and medals from Naqvi. Only a few players — Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma — stepped forward to receive their individual awards.

A proposal was floated with Emirates Cricket Board chairman Khalid Al Zarooni and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam crowning the winners and Naqvi honouring the runners-up, Pakistan. Naqvi, however, insisted that as the ACC chief it was his sole prerogative to hand over the winners’ trophy.

The BCCI has been demanding that the trophy and medals be handed over as soon as possible.

The trophy standoff is expected to dominate discussions at the ICC conclave next month. The unfinished business of the AGM that was adjourned in Dhaka on July 24 will also be taken up.