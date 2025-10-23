Team management backs Rohit and Kohli ahead of must-win second ODI against Australia

If Rohit Sharma managed only eight runs, Virat Kohli couldn’t even open his account in what was their first India appearance since the Champions Trophy final earlier this year. Their lack of enough match practice showed in how the duo were dismissed.

The team management, however, isn’t too bothered about their current form. “...Don’t think there was any rustiness in their batting,” batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Wednesday.

“They played the IPL, and their preparation has been very good. Both of them have a lot of experience. Even before coming to Australia, their preparations were very good.

“So, it’s too early to even think like that (worry about form),” Kotak tried to explain.

Like KL Rahul, Rohit spent a decent amount of time at nets in Adelaide on the eve of their second and must-win ODI against Australia. Kohli, or captain Shubman Gill, though, didn’t turn up on Wednesday.

Kotak believes that one shouldn’t be worried about Rohit and Kohli’s touch either. “They both look in very good touch to me. They batted really well yesterday (Tuesday). In every net session, their approach has been excellent."

Asked if the team management was in touch with Rohit and Kohli during their long break from international cricket since March, Kotak answered in the affirmative.

“We were very much aware of their preparations and their fitness status. They sometimes go to the National Cricket Academy (BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru). We get updates and videos from there, what they’re doing, their practice routines and fitness work.

“But not always, to be very honest. With such senior players, you don’t want to intervene if it’s not required. If they are doing things right and you still try to get involved, it may not be the right thing to do always,” Kotak said.