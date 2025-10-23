MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 October 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye turnaround in Women's World Cup against New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye turnaround in Women's World Cup against New Zealand

Our Bureau Published 23.10.25, 05:36 AM
Smriti Mandhana at practice on the eve of the World Cup match against New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana at practice on the eve of the World Cup match against New Zealand. Picture courtesy: BCCI  

Harmanpreet Kaur possibly faces the most crucial phase of her captaincy career when India Women face New Zealand in the World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The pressure and the criticism have been mounting on the hosts, following three
successive losses from winning positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Amol Muzumdar threw his weight behind the under-fire batters, whose patchy run has left the side struggling.

“We are well aware that a three-figure mark hasn’t come in this World Cup,” Muzumdar said. “But if you look at the past year-and-a-half, the 18 months that have passed before the World Cup, we’ve definitely had a lot of hundreds that we’ve seen than ever before, I guess. Yes, the three-figure mark has not been reached.”

However, Muzumdar dismissed the notion of the Indian batters being under pressure because of a lack of individual big scores.

“I don’t think there is a lot of load on anyone. We’ve had honest discussions about it and the players also have been honest that instead of a 50, we could have converted that into a 100. I’m hopeful that it will come in the next couple of games,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

ICC Women World Cup Indian Women Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta has a new star. And the city is novelist Megha Mazumdar’s inspiration

The India-born writer’s book ‘The Guardian and a Thief’ is one of five works of fiction shortlisted for the US National Book Award, but she has already received recognition that could be even more lucrative
In this image posted on Oct. 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Narendra Modi himself is sitting with the help of a Rs 14,000 air purifier

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT