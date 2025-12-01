Michael Jordan’s NASCAR antitrust battle heads to federal jury trial, could shake up motorsports

Michael Jordan's bitter fight against NASCAR heads to federal court in a jury trial that could rip apart the top motorsports series in the United States.

The antitrust allegations levelled by Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has exposed salacious personal communications, NASCAR's finances and a deep contempt between some of the top executives in the sport and its participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who owns 23XI alongside Jordan and less than a month ago had the Cup Series championship slip through his fingers, warned this weekend that the gloves will be off during the two-week trial in the Western District of North Carolina.

"Our fans have been brainwashed with (NASCAR's) talking points for decades,” Hamlin wrote on social media. "Lies are over starting Monday morning. It's time for the truth. It's time for change."

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has said that the series has tried hard to settle the case ahead of Monday's trial.

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit was filed by 23XI Racing, which is owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Jordan, Hamlin and Jordan's longtime business manager, Curtis Polk. They were joined by Front Row Motorsports, a team owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins that won the 2021 Daytona 500. The two were the only teams out of 15 to refuse to sign renewals on the charter agreements NASCAR presented to them in late 2024.

All 15 teams had been fighting for more favorable terms in the charter agreements over more than two years of negotiations, and the final terms fell short of what the teams had been seeking. 23XI and Front Row accused NASCAR of being a monopoly and sued under antitrust grounds.

What is a charter?

The charter system was introduced in 2016 and is NASCAR's version of the franchise model used by most other professional sports leagues. Being chartered guarantees that car a spot in the 40-car field for all 38 races, as well as a defined payout from the weekly purse.

Even with the charters, the teams have argued that the revenue model is not viable. The teams wanted the charters to become permanent (they are renewable and revocable), a larger percentage of revenues and a voice in governance.

23XI and Front Row felt the new charter agreements fell short of meeting those demands and refused to sign. The two organizations argue NASCAR holds too strong of a hold on all aspects of the racing series and allege a monopoly based on exclusivity clauses, ownership of most of the race tracks on the Cup schedule, and its control of the rules and regulations.

23XI and Front Row are now also pursuing a large monetary sum from NASCAR to cover their legal fees and financial losses suffered this year from not being chartered plus the lawsuit.

NASCAR's defense

NASCAR was founded 76 years ago by the Florida-based France family and says it has not violated antitrust law because it has done nothing to restrain trade beyond normal business practices.

NASCAR has argued that payouts in the 2025 charter agreement increased and prove it is not anticompetitive. NASCAR has also cited the option for cars to enter races as "open teams" and try to make the field in one of four non-chartered spots on qualifying speed. 23XI and Front Row have been open teams, and while their combined six cars made every race, it cost both organizations millions of dollars in purse money.

The pretrial discovery process revealed NASCAR made more than USD 100 million in 2024.

Behind-the-scenes drama

The discovery phase has been brutal for both sides with the exposure of unseemly personal communications from top NASCAR executives as well as the two teams.

Phelps was among leadership who in a discussion with other NASCAR executives called Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress a "dinosaur", an "idiot" and a "stupid redneck." The discussion also included a reference that Childress "owes his entire fortune to NASCAR” and needed "to be taken out back and flogged.”

Another NASCAR executive alleged that fans of the sport can't read, and multiple series leaders admonished Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart's summer short-track series, SRX, and threatened to have it killed because NASCAR drivers were participating.

On the other side, the president of 23XI was found to have said NASCAR chairman Jim France had to die in order to receive favorable charter terms, Hamlin admitted his dislike for the France family, one of Jordan's advisers said Hamlin wasn't a good businessman and Jordan joked that he loses more money in a casino than he pays one of his drivers.