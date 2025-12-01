Virat Kohli roars back with 135 in Ranchi, ending his ODI century drought this year

Virat Kohli's 135 in Ranchi on Sunday was his first since the hundred against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

At 37, Kohli isn’t getting any younger, but as long as his “mental enjoyment and sharpness” is there, he continues to be a big threat to India’s opponents in ODI cricket, the only format he plays now.

“It was really nice to kind of get into the game like that. The pitch played decently in the first 20-25 overs before it started to slow down. It was just about letting the ball come to me and playing my game, staying in the space of enjoyment. Of course, when you get a start, you understand the situation and know what needs to be done. The experience kicks in.

“I’ve never been a big believer of a lot of preparation. As long as I feel my mental enjoyment and sharpness is there and I’m reacting fast to the ball, I know it’s fine. It's one of the days when the game opens up, you know you will get runs,” Kohli, adjudged Player of the Match, said at the presentation.

To get used to the conditions, the former India captain had reached Ranchi a couple of days earlier than his teammates. “I wanted to get hold of the conditions and have a couple of more (extra) practice sessions.

“I visualise my game a lot. So, if I see myself being just as intense and sharp, I know I am in a good space and can play my game. I know that the sharpness can help me meet those markers.”