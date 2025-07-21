Koneru Humpy scripts history, sets up semifinal date with China’s Lei Tingjie

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has become the first Indian woman to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIDE World Cup, currently underway in Batumi, Georgia.

Humpy clinched her place in the final four after holding China’s Song Yuxin to a draw in the second game of their quarterfinal match.

Having already won the first game, the Indian opted for a cautious approach in the return leg. Yuxin offered a draw, sealing Humpy’s spot in the semi-finals and marking a historic milestone in Indian chess.

In a tournament that features a knock-out format, this year’s edition of the World Cup has seen participation from 107 of the world’s top players, including 17 of the top 20.

After her match, Humpy, a Padma Shri awardee, said. “It feels happy to qualify without playing tie-breaks,” she said. “I felt I could have played much better today, I was in a much better position, but slipped out in the time trouble.”

The 38-year-old Indian legend, who began playing chess at the age of five and became the country’s youngest woman Grandmaster in 2002 at just 15, has been in strong form. Last year, she was part of the Indian team that secured gold at the Chess Olympiad. In April this year, she also triumphed at the Pune Grand Prix.

Humpy is now set to face China’s Lei Tingjie in the semi-finals. Lei advanced to the final four after defeating Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze with a 2-0 scoreline.

Humpy said, “I will rest for some time and I will also prepare, as it will be very difficult. She is one of the strongest opponents and the top seed.”

“Each round has a lot of process, you are not sure until you win it,” she added.

With Humpy’s qualification, India has secured at least one spot in the next stage of the Women’s World Championship cycle.

The top three finishers in the ongoing World Cup will earn automatic qualification to the prestigious Candidates Tournament, scheduled for later this year.