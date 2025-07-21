‘Can someone show Prithvi this’: Sarfaraz Khan sheds 17kgs, Pietersen hits Shaw with harsh comparison

One of India’s most consistent red-ball performers in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 17 kilograms of body weight.

The 27-year-old Mumbai batter shared a picture of his transformation on his Instagram story, drawing attention across the cricketing fraternity.

Despite a promising start to his Test career, Sarfaraz was not picked for India’s five-match home series against England earlier this year.

His omission had sparked considerable debate, especially given the weight-related criticism he had long been subjected to.

The recent transformation has now brought him back into the spotlight, this time for all the right reasons.

Among those to take note was former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who lauded Sarfaraz’s discipline and commitment in a post on X.

"Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats and I’m sure it’s going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you’ve spent reorganising your priorities! LFG!" Pietersen wrote.

Pietersen used the opportunity to draw a pointed comparison between the two young cricketers.

"Can someone show Prithvi this please? It can be done! Strong body, strong mind!" Pietersen added in his post.

While Sarfaraz is on the rise following his transformation, Shaw has been accused of indiscipline and not looking after his fitness.

"In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him and he would barely be able to get to it. Even while batting, we could see he was troubled reaching to the ball. His fitness, discipline and attitude are poor and it is pretty simple, there cannot be different rules for different players. Even the seniors in the team have started complaining about his attitude now," an MCA official had told PTI in December 2024.

The former India opener, who once drew comparisons to batting greats like Sachin Tendulkar early in his career, was left unsold at the IPL auction and struggled to break into Mumbai’s playing XI.

Shaw has now moved to Maharashtra in the domestic circuit in hopes of reviving his career.

Sarfaraz, though left out of the England Tests, did travel to the UK with the India A team, where he scored 92 in the first unofficial Test. He was dropped from the next match to accommodate KL Rahul in the playing XI.

Following the selection snub, several former cricketers had rallied behind Sarfaraz. Harbhajan Singh expressed disappointment at his omission and praised his grit.

"It's very unfortunate... I was a bit shocked not seeing his name in the squad. I'm sure he will come back strong. He has got that will to make a comeback… All I can say is, don't be disheartened, you will get your due, if not today, then tomorrow… Look at Karun Nair," Harbhajan had said.

"He scored 300 runs against England and then never got too many opportunities. Now he is back in England with the team," he added.