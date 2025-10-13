Campbell, Hope lead West Indies fightback after India enforce follow-on in Delhi Test

Test cricket is mostly about gritty fights, battling odds and daring time. The West Indies, on their current tour of India, lacked it big time. But on Sunday, they showed up.

When Kuldeep Yadav performed his trick to have the West Indies reeling at 175/8 early on Sunday, it did seem India were all set to wrap up another three-day finish. But when the day ended, it was a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, India are still firmly placed to sweep the series 2-0, considering the fact that the Windies are still 97 short of avoiding an innings defeat in this second and final Test in New Delhi. But the visitors, after being asked to follow on, have risen from the ashes to have some hope.

For the first time in the series, India were made to toil as the Windies managed to win a session — the final one of Day III — and drag the Test till its penultimate day, at least, reaching 173/2 at Stumps.

The Caribbean side were two down for 35 at Tea following on, after India bowled them out for 248 in the first innings. The task was indeed uphill for opener John Campbell (87 batting) and No.4 batter Shai Hope (66 batting), who scored his first Test half-century in over six years, as they resumed Sunday’s post-tea session following the dismissals of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze to Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, respectively.

The Indian bowlers, particularly Kuldeep, after his five-for in the first innings, were certainly confident of triggering yet another Windies collapse. But then came a defiance that few had expected. The Campbell-Hope pair showed some much-needed application, which their batting colleagues didn’t. Survival was not an option for the duo with two full days’ play remaining, so they looked to score and, importantly, focused on rotating the strike.

So far, Campbell and Hope have put on 138 in their 34.3 overs of partnership.

Impact injury

Sai Sudharsan couldn’t take the field on Day III of this Test after suffering an “impact injury” on Saturday. Fielding at forward short leg, Sudharsan sustained the injury when a slog-sweep from John Campbell hit him in the helmet grille and then got lodged in his arms. “The injury is not serious as he (Sudharsan) is doing fine,” a BCCI statement said.

In another development, Windies pacer Jayden Seales was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct during Day I of this Test.