Suryakumar Yadav finds 'perfect occasion' to stand with Pahalgam victims & families

'We stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack,' says India skipper after thumping win over Pakistan

Our Bureau Published 15.09.25, 10:37 AM
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup tie between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup tie between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. AP/PTI

For Suryakumar Yadav, who turned 35 on Sunday, the thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai was a “perfect return gift to India.”

But alongside his crucial unbeaten 37-ball 47, Surya made a statement during the post-match presentation. A statement just as strong in the wake of the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

“Just wanted to say something... This is a perfect occasion... So, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity.

“We want to dedicate this win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons to feel happy whenever we have the opportunity to make them smile,” Surya
said.

Such words coming from an India captain after his team’s rousing win over the arch-rivals will have a significant impact.

