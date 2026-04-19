Hamstring tear for Ayush Mhatre deals big blow to Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow with young batter Ayush Mhatre sustaining a hamstring tear which "looks pretty bad" during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

The 18-year-old, who came in as an impact substitute, appeared in visible discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run, requiring on-field treatment during CSK's 10-run loss to SRH on Saturday.

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"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," batting coach Mike Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

The Australian added that Mhatre will undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury, with the recovery timeline remaining uncertain, although a hamstring tear can take up to six months to heal depending on its severity.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us," Hussey said.

Mhatre has been CSK's standout batter this season, scoring 201 runs at an impressive strike rate of 177.87.

Hussey, however, said the injury could open the door for others in the squad.

"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well.We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys.

"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance." CSK are currently seventh on the points table with two wins from six games. The five-time champions take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on April 23.