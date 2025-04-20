Upbeat East Bengal hope for change in fortunes ahead of Kalinga Super Cup match against Kerala Blasters

Defending champions East Bengal face Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneswar on Sunday, with 15 teams vying for the trophy and a lone slot available for next season’s AFC Champions League 2.

Unlike the last two years, when the tournament witnessed a group stage followed by semi-finals, this season will be played in a knockout format like in 2018 and 2019, meaning every game is a do-or-die affair.

Last year, East Bengal snatched the silverware, defeating Odisha FC 3-2 after a thrilling period of extra-time in the final.

The red and gold brigade ended their 11-year wait for a national trophy, and are out to defend their crown on the same pitch.

East Bengal are no strangers to defending cup titles, having won back-to-back Federation Cups in 2009-10 and 2010, while Kerala Blasters are seeking their first-ever trophy at the national level.

Both sides had underwhelming ISL-XI campaigns, ending in ninth and eighth place respectively, and this tournament presents them with a shot at glory.

The winners of this clash will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who received a bye after I-League side Churchill Brothers’ withdrawal, in the first quarter-final on April 26.

“We have been working hard for the last three weeks. It’s a crucial tournament for us,” Bruzon said at the news conference on Saturday.

“As you know, we are the defending champions. This competition gives us a chance to represent India in Asia. That is a big motivation for the team.”

Bruzon spoke of the team’s struggles in the ongoing season.

“It’s no secret that the season has been turbulent. We couldn’t meet the expectations at the beginning of the campaign. Our fans have every right to feel disappointed, especially when our rivals, Mohun Bagan, are winning trophies. But this is not a situation we accept easily. We are professionals, and we want to show our supporters we are determined to turn things around.”

The Spaniard took over from Carles Cuadrat last October after his compatriot, who was the darling of the fans after the 2024 Super Cup success, left following a series of losses in the early part of ISL-XI.

On the fitness front, Bruzon provided an update on Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo, who suffered a minor injury in the build-up to the tournament.

“Saul has an issue with his calf muscle. The medical team has assured us that it’s nothing serious. However, he hasn’t trained for the last two days. A decision will be made tomorrow (Sunday) on whether he will feature, but he will likely be part of the 20-member squad. I’m hopeful he’ll be ready to contribute.”

The coach reiterated East Bengal’s ambition to retain the crown.

“We want to win this tournament again. Our problem has been in the opponent’s box — not converting chances. If we want to lift the trophy, we must be at our best in both attack and defence. That’s where our focus is,” the Spaniard said.