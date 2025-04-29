Smart moves and lethal Salah make the difference

A Premier League title decided with 82 points, with four rounds to spare, was unthinkable even last season.

That’s because Manchester City, in all-conquering form, never took the foot off the gas and consistently logged 90-plus points. In 2017-18, they even reached the never-before 100-point mark. Liverpool came a close second to City in 2018-19, even after winning 97 points. City were a shade better with 98.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, with Pep Guardiola’s City — handicapped with the absence of injured Rodri in the midfield — imploding as early as November last year, and Arsenal, as usual, bottling up in the chase, it was a stroll in the park for Liverpool.

Their 20th league triumph — second since the Premier League era began in 1992 — was more or less decided by the end of February. It was a matter of when rather than how.

Still, credit goes to Arne Slot for ensuring Liverpool never lost focus. There was a heartbreaking loss to Paris Saint-Germain, that too at Anfield, in the Champions League. Slot and his men remained unflinched, took that in their stride and moved on. That’s what he has inculcated in a squad built by Juergen Klopp.

The Dutchman arrived at Anfield from Feyenoord knowing well that he would be under constant scrutiny given Klopp’s achievement with Liverpool. The burden of expectations did not bog him down. He thrived on that.

“It’s always special to win something. It’s even more special if you’re the first one, and even more special at a club where it’s not common that you win the league every year,” a beaming Slot said on Sunday as Anfield broke into wild celebrations.

The 46-year-old did not go for a wholesale change in his first season. He was smart enough to understand that it may backfire. Some minor tweaking, like working on the speed of the team and making the defence more compact. And Liverpool were a different proposition altogether.

He gave three players the freedom in the midfield. Ryan Gravenberch, Slot’s compatriot, Alexis Mac Allister, the tireless Argentine and the skillful Dominik Szoboszlai were outstanding for most part of the season.

Szoboszlai, the first Hungarian to win the Premier League, was a revelation as the No. 8. Mac Allister and Gravenberch ensured Liverpool had won the balls in the midfield that Szoboszlai would play forward for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

And then there is one Salah. Twenty-eight goals and 18 assists so far, the Egyptian is at his lethal best in the league. “I think this is the best moment of my career with Liverpool. To win the Premier League, at Anfield, and be able to have an impact like that, it is incredible,” the 32-year-old, who will stay for two more seasons, summed up his mood well.

Next season will be the real challenge for Slot. City will come hard at Liverpool and the pretenders like Arsenal and Chelsea also will try their best to put up a fight. There is also Manchester United. The new season will not start in the next three and a half months. Till then, Liverpool can bask in the glory.