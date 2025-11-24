Real Madrid apologises for showing wrong player in tribute to Diogo Jota and André Silva

Real Madrid has apologized after showing a photo of the wrong player in a video tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in July.

Instead of a photo of Silva, Madrid used an image of Elche player Andre da Silva during Madrid's general assembly on Sunday.

“There was an error in the institutional video,” Madrid president Florentino Pérez said. “We apologize, it was a human error.”

Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota died in a car crash in July at the age of 28, along with his 25-year-old brother, who was a professional footballer with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel.

"Real Madrid CF apologises to Elche CF and its player André da Silva for having mistakenly included his image in the obituary of an institutional video instead of that of André Silva, the brother of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player," the club said in a statement on X.

"We regret this incident."

Madrid drew 2-2 at Elche later Sunday in the Spanish league.