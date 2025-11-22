Neto, Enzo strike as Chelsea cruise past Burnley to close gap on leaders Arsenal

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez earned Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday, a win that moved the Blues within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Without the injured Cole Palmer, sidelined by a fractured toe suffered after colliding with a door at home, the Blues still avoided a slip-up at Turf Moor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the visitors struggling to find their rhythm early on, Neto arrived at the back post to put Chelsea into a 37th-minute lead, an advantage they never looked like relinquishing.

Also Read Premier League sets new spending caps, resets financial framework ahead of next season

The hosts rallied in the second half but did not create one opening of note, with Fernandez slamming home the second goal late on to seal what will be one of Enzo Maresca's side's most comfortable successes of the campaign.

A third straight league win moved Chelsea up to second on 23 points behind London rivals Arsenal, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Manchester City, who have 22 points, can regain second spot when they visit Newcastle United later on Saturday.