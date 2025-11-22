Nottingham Forest shock Liverpool with 3-0 Anfield rout, halting Reds’ title charge

Nottingham Forest delivered a stunning blow to Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, securing a 3-0 victory that marked their first back-to-back league wins at the iconic ground in 62 years.

The result adds to Liverpool’s woes, as the Reds have now suffered eight defeats in their last 11 matches across all competitions, including six in the Premier League.

Forest took the lead in the 33rd minute through Murillo, who capitalised on a corner that Liverpool failed to clear.

The hosts protested that an offside Dan Ndoye obstructed goalkeeper Alisson’s line of sight, but the goal was allowed to stand.

The visitors doubled their advantage immediately after halftime when Nicolo Savona struck. Neco Williams delivered a precise cutback from the byline for the Italian to fire past Alisson, leaving the home side stunned.

Forest sealed their victory in the 78th minute. Alisson made a fine save from Omari Hutchinson’s shot, but the rebound fell to Morgan Gibbs-White, who found the net from the centre of the box.

Liverpool’s disappointing performance dropped them provisionally to 11th in the Premier League table on 18 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest climbed to 16th.

Frustration grew among Anfield supporters as familiar defensive lapses resurfaced, while Forest fans celebrated from their corner, chanting ‘sacked in the morning’ in a rare twist that this time was not directed at their manager.