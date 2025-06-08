MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nations League: Bronze for France as Mbappe, Olsie stamp their authority

Germany were looking to bounce back from defeat in the last four against Portugal but fell behind on the stroke of halftime after Real Madrid striker Mbappe controlled and finished well

Reuters Published 08.06.25, 08:58 PM
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Rayan Cherki, Lucas Digne and Lucas Hern in MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany on June 8, 2025

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Rayan Cherki, Lucas Digne and Lucas Hern in MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany on June 8, 2025

Goals from captain Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise earned France a 2-0 victory over Germany in Stuttgart on Sunday, a success that means they finish third in this season's Nations League.

Hosts of the Nations League finals, Germany were looking to bounce back from defeat in the last four against Portugal but fell behind on the stroke of halftime after Real Madrid striker Mbappe controlled and finished well.

Germany thought they had levelled through Deniz Undav early in the second half, but the VfB Stuttgart forward's finish was ruled out following a VAR review.

France did, however, remain in control and should have made the result more comfortable before Mbappe squared for Olise late on to secure third spot, with Iberian neighbours Portugal and Spain facing off in the final later on Sunday.

