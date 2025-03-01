Bagan seek to buck the trend

The League Shield of ISL-XI already in the bag, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will have one target when they face Mumbai City FC at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Bagan do not have a good record against Mumbai City and that is something which the team management and the fans have found difficult to digest.

In their 11 matches in the ISL so far, Bagan have won just once, Mumbai City seven times and three games have produced draws.

Last season Bagan won the League Shield defeating Mumbai City but failed to do a double as Mumbai got their revenge in the ISL trophy final.

This season also in the first leg, Bagan were leading 2-0 but Petr Kratky’s men staged a great comeback with the equaliser coming at the death.

Mumbai City have not been able to dominate their rivals in ISL-XI.

They are placed sixth in the points table with 32 points from 21 matches and chances of securing a playoff berth will depend on how they fare in their last matches.

To their advantage, Odisha FC (30 from 23 games) were held goalless by bottom-placed Mohammedan Sporting in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Bagan will be without the suspended Jason Cummings. But coach Jose Molina has enough ammunition to make life difficult for Mumbai City.

“Football is very difficult and very easy at the same time. The secret to success is the same. Work hard and have good talent in the squad,” Molina said.

Focus will be on Bagan midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte too. Apuia will be playing against his former club.