AFC Asian Cup: India struggle, coach Manolo Marquez exits & AIFF keeps mum

India's football team head coach Manolo Marquez said "the dressing room is like a funeral (site)," after the team's 1-0 loss to Hong Kong at Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Tuesday.

India conceded in the fifth minute of the second-half stoppage time on Tuesday, in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Group C qualifying match, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for the main tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia.

"We are not very happy. We are sad. The dressing room is like a funeral, practically," Manolo said at the post-match conference.

Tuesday was the 56-year-old Spaniard's last match as India coach. He was not happy with the way the national team is being run. The All India Football Federation (AIFF), however, is yet to announce his departure officially. The executive committee of the AIFF will meet in the capital on June 29, and the national team's performance is on the agenda.

Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president, will also address a news conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Since taking over from Igor Stimac last year, Manolo has little to show. Under him India played eight matches with only one win — a 3-0 friendly victory over Maldives in March. India have drawn four and lost three.

Manolo on Tuesday said it was not the time to dwell on the future and felt India still can secure a place in the main round.

After two matches, India are placed last in the four-team group with one point. The top team from the group will qualify for the Asian Cup.

"I still think India can qualify," he said.

Ranked 26 places above their opponents in the Fifa charts, the Indians (127) were undone by poor finishing and lack of composure in key moments against Hong Kong (153).

"The game is easy to speak. Two teams fought without too many chances," he said.

"We are not in a good moment. It's difficult for us to score, but the team played with more order than in other games. This is true. But, unfortunately, we couldn't get any points."

Manolo also lamented his side's inability to settle for a point. "It was a very equal game. Unfortunately for us, in the last action, we lost at least one point.

"Sometimes the team doesn't know how to draw. And if you couldn't win the game, at least try to be in a position to avoid the defeat."

Bhutia upset

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia called for Chaubey's resignation and demanded a structural overhaul of Indian football. "Chaubey has to resign. Change is the need of the hour," he said. Bhutia was routed by Chaubey in the AIFF elections in September 2022.