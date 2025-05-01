Mohun Bagan lose, FC Goa to face Jamshedpur in Kalinga Super Cup final

FC Goa defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 to enter the final of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Goals from Brison Fernandes (20th minute), Iker Guarrotxena (51st, penalty), and Borja Herrera (58th) sealed a comfortable victory for Manolo Marquez’s side over Bastab Roy’s young brigade. Suhail Bhat (23rd) scored the equaliser for Bagan.

FC Goa will play Jamshedpur FC, who beat Mumbai City 1-0 in the second semi-final, in the final on Saturday.

FC Goa brought unpredictability to their set-piece routines, and in the 20th minute, Brison Fernandes capitalised on one to score the opener. From an improvised corner routine, Borja Herrera curled a perfect cross into the danger zone for Brison to strike.

Bagan were level within three minutes. Ashique Kuruniyan left defender Boris Singh in his wake before sending a low cross into the six-yard area. Suhail Bhat merely had to tap it in.