Mohammedan Sporting avert crisis after coach Andrey Chernyshov agrees to rethink resignation

Mohammedan Sporting coach Andrey Chernyshov agreed to have a rethink on his resignation on Wednesday evening after quitting in the morning. The 57-year-old Russian had resigned over non-payment of salary for the past three months.

After “positive discussions” with Dipak Singh, director of investor Bunkerhill Private Limited, and assurances that all outstanding dues of the players, coach and other members of the support staff would be cleared by next week, Chernyshov is believed to have said he would get back to the management in 48 hours.

He, however, will miss a couple of ISL-XI games, including Saturday’s match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant as the Russian wants to take a break and travel to Moscow to spend time with his family. He is expected to leave in the wee hours of Thursday.

Assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will take charge of the team in his absence.

“We had a very positive discussion. It’s not just the salary delay that bogged him down, there are other issues too,” Singh told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Mohammedan Sporting, the ISL debutants who earned the berth by winning I-League 2023-24, are in a financial mess.

The footballers — foreign as well as Indian — have not been paid since October and they had skipped a training session earlier this month demanding immediate action.

“The process of transferring the shares from the club to the investor has started. We are confident it will be done by next week. Once that is done all the dues will be cleared,” Singh said.

According to the agreement, Bunkerhill will have a 61 per cent stake in the football entity. There is a supplement deal, too, where Bunkerhill gives half of its shares to Shrachi Sports. “I had a lengthy discussion with the players. Hopefully, everything will fall into place,” Singh added.

Earlier in the day, Chernyshov wrote on Instagram that he was quitting.

“Today is a very sad day for me. I am forced to step down as head coach of MSC and my contract has been terminated for failure to fulfill (sic) the terms by the club... I have a contract that clearly states the conditions that the club must fulfill (sic).

“As a professional, I cannot work for 3 months without receiving a salary. I will not now talk about the difficulties that we, the players, coaches and staff had to overcome this season. this cannot continue. ... All the blame for this lies with the club’s management, which did not fulfill the terms of the contract,” Chernyshov wrote.