'It doesn't make sense': Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's tragic death a tear-jerker

A pre-season meant for rest turned into heartbreak.

Just days after celebrating what should have been the happiest moment of his life with his wedding, Diogo Jota's promising journey came to an untimely end.

The 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal forward, known for his sharp instincts on the pitch and quiet grace off it, died in a tragic car crash in northern Spain, along with his brother Andre.

The news, confirmed early Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the global football community, leaving teammates, fans and clubs across nations mourning the sudden loss of two lives taken far too soon.

In an official statement, Liverpool FC said, "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain and Jota's national teammate, expressed his sorrow, writing, "It doesn't make sense. We were just together with the National Team, and you had only recently gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I offer my heartfelt condolences and all the strength in the world."

"I know you will always be watching over them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. You will be deeply missed by us all," he added.

The Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement, "The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain.

Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played.

PFF has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.

We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher expressed his shock on social media: "Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids."

Liverpool legend Danny Murphy reacted to Jota's death live on talkSPORT, stating, "Heartbreaking, I was shocked, like all of us.

We all love football, winning, losing, players your team should sign, but it all becomes irrelevant when you hear news like this.

Liverpool seem to have to deal with tragedies over the years, but the Liverpool family will come together as they always do.

There's a togetherness in this city. They will have to come together and try and use this to inspire them and kick on for Diogo.

I can't imagine what these players are going through. I never had to deal with losing one of my teammates."

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves shared his tribute, writing, "They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you."

Raul Jimenez, Jota’s former strike partner at Wolverhampton Wanderers, wrote, "It's hard to get this kind of news and I still can't believe it. An excellent colleague, friend and above all a great father. Thank you for everything friend, we will always remember you. A hug to heaven R.I.P."

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville also penned a heartfelt tribute, tweeting, "That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family."

Portuguese giants FC Porto, where Jota was loaned in 2016, wrote, "FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace."

Portuguese club Sporting CP posted, "The world of football has become poorer. Sporting CP expresses its sorrow for the passing of the Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva.

The most heartfelt condolences to all the family in this difficult time."

Turkish club Galatasaray added, "We are extremely saddened to hear the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. Everyone at Galatasaray SK extends their condolences to his family, friends and the whole club of Liverpool."

Spanish side Atletico Madrid, Jota’s former club, wrote, "Atlético de Madrid is shocked by the tragic news of the passing of Diogo Jota, former club player, and his brother André.

We send our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

Tottenham Hotspur stated, "Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all at Liverpool Football Club at this incredibly difficult time."

Manchester United wrote on X, "Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool FC following today’s heartbreaking news."

Chelsea FC expressed their grief, saying, "Everyone at Chelsea FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre.

Our thoughts go out to their family, friends and all at Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time."

Manchester City added, "Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo."