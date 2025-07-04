Sunil Chhetri all set to renew contract with Bengaluru FC, to stay till 2026-27 season

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri is set for a one-year contract extension.

Once he signs on the dotted lines, Chhetri, who turns 41 on August 3, will stay at the ISL club till the 2026-27 season. He joined Bengaluru FC in 2013.

This speaks volumes about the super marksman’s longevity as a professional footballer. Chhetri had made a name for himself as a precocious young talent in Mohun Bagan in the early years of the new millennium.

Last season (2024-25) was one of Chhetri’s best in the Bengaluru FC shirt, scoring 17 goals in all competitions. In the 28 matches he played in ISL-XI.

Chhetri scored 14 goals and provided two assists, accumulating 1964 minutes. He was the top scorer among Indian players.

Chhetri guided Bengaluru FC to the final of the ISL Cup where they lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on April 12.

The footballer is currently vacationing in Europe with his family and is expected to return to Bengaluru early next week. The contract extension will be signed after that.

Once he sees through the next two seasons, he is expected to be a part of JSW Sports — which owns Bengaluru FC — think tank. He boasts of a sports management degree from the prestigious ISDE Law Business School. ISDE collaborates with FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organisation for professional footballers.

Chhetri, who had called time on his international career in June last year, came out of retirement in March as the national team struggled to find his replacement. He had scored one goal against the Maldives in an international friendly in Shillong.

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year extension with his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

That means he will play on until at least the age of 42. After the 2026-27 season, Chhetri will be a few months shy of 43.

Ronaldo (138 goals), Lionel Messi (112) and Chhetri (95) are top-three active scorers.