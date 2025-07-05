PSG in form, but Bayern have tools for Club World Cup clash

When Bayern Munich took down Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the league phase of the revamped Champions League in November 2024, there was little indication that the soon-to-be Champions League champions would hold a grudge... but — apparently — they are.

Just ask Bradley Barcola.

“This could be a very good moment to take our revenge (against Bayern). When we faced them earlier this season, we weren’t in a great moment. Now I think we can do much better in this game. Are we favourites? I don’t know, but when we play like this, I think we’re unstoppable,” Barcola said.

PSG should be the favourites considering the scorching run of play they’ve had in recent months. However, Bayern Munich can sometimes operate better as underdogs.

PSG have become the best club across Europe and have dominated every match to win their first Champions League crown. Perhaps, the Club World Cup is the one that completes their set this season, making it an unforgettable quadruple.

They are coming off an amazing 4-0 victory against Inter Miami in the last-16 of the competition, which was Lionel Messi’s first loss ever against a former club.

At this stage, their 1-0 loss to Botafogo in their second group game is far behind them.

Generally, Bayern have got the better of PSG, something that the Parisians must change this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Vincent Kompany’s men have also hit the target four times in their last-16 battle with Flamengo.

However, aside from those goals, the German champions have looked rather unconvincing. They owe their progression to the quarter-finals to brilliant play from Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka.

While they can look back to the past for inspiration, there’s no doubt that PSG are the dominant force in this competition and will be very difficult to stop.

Luis Enrique will instruct his team to disregard the results of their last four meetings with Bayern. PSG have lost all four matches.

The Parisians have only won two of the last 10 meetings with Bayern, which completely goes against current expectations.

Both teams lost only one game at the Club World Cup, so they’re evenly matched in that regard.

However, PSG’s current confidence is undeniable. They’re playing like a side that’s been together for decades, entirely different from how Bayern came across in their previous fixture.

In Harry Kane, Bayern have a forward who is in imperious form after scoring a brilliant brace against Flamengo in the round of 16. Kane admits PSG will be a “tough opponents”, but he has the tools to seal victory for Bayern.