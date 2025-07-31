AIFF ready to help eight ISL clubs after marketing partner FSDL suspends 2025-26 season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked eight ISL clubs to name their representatives who will be attending the meeting to discuss the way forward.

The 2025-26 ISL season has run into rough weather after AIFF's marketing partner FSDL decided to suspend the league, till further notice.

Eight clubs, barring Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, on Monday had written a letter to the AIFF asking for dialogue to tide over the crisis.

Even though it is FSDL which runs the league, the clubs are affiliated to AIFF and have to rely on them now, given the precarious situation they have found themselves in.

"We have replied to the letter the clubs sent. We have more than 7000 affiliated clubs. There are no special privileges to any particular club. These eight (ISL) clubs want a discussion with us, and we are always there to help them," an AIFF official said.