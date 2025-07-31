Buzz doesn't sway Khalid Jamil: India job excites, but Jamshedpur FC coach stays focused

The technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has rooted for Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the national team, but the Jamshedpur FC coach is not swayed by all the buzz around him.

“Khalid’s focus remains on Jamshedpur FC and the ongoing Durand Cup, and he is not losing his sleep over whether he would become India’s coach or not. However, it will be an honour for him if he is chosen for the post,” someone close to the 48-year-old Khalid told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“He has a special place for Jamshedpur FC and his target is to go the distance in the tournament. He has an excellent relationship with the ISL club’s team management and does not want to give an impression that the buzz is distracting him,” the person, who did not wish to be named since he is not authorised to speak, added.

Khalid’s men have won both matches in Group C of the Durand Cup and are exepcted to qualify for the quarter-finals as group toppers.

The IM Vijayan-led technical committee last week shortlisted three coaches for the head coach’s position, which became vacant after FC Goa’s Spanish manager, Manolo Marquez, parted ways with the AIFF amicably. Apart from Khalid, former India coach Anglo-Cypriot Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic of Slovakia are being considered.

The new coach will be announced on Friday, when the executive committee meets virtually, where the achievements of the three coaches will be presented to the members by either the technical committee or Subrata Paul, the national team director. The members have already been given the CVs of the three coaches so that they will have a fair idea when the presentations are made.

Constantine, 62, has coached the Indian team twice and tasted reasonable success, while Tarkovic did wonders with Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan. The 52-year-old took Slovakia to the Euro 2020 (held a year later due to the pandemic) finals and then guided Kyrgyzstan to the third round of the ongoing 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Constantine’s experience of managing India’s football team gives him an advantage, but the mood is for an Indian coach.

Former coaches Armando Colaco and Bimal Ghosh, advisors to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, also want an Indian at the helm.

“There is a first time for everything. Unless you give someone a chance, how can you judge that person?” Khalid’s confidant said.

Khalid had guided Aizawl FC to their fairy-tale I-League triumph in 2017 and last season took Jamshedpur FC to their ISL-XI playoffs, where they lost to eventual winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

He is known to be a no-nonsense coach who, like Constantine, prefers to play compact at the back.

India, now 133rd in the Fifa rankings, stare at an early exit from the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers after failing to win any of their two Group C matches they have played so far, and double-leg setbacks against Singapore on October 9 and 14 will make matters worse.

“Whoever takes charge will think about crossing the bridge when he comes to it,” the person said.

The new coach’s first assignment will be the Cafa Nations Cup in August-September. The tournament will help the coach get a grip on the team before the Asian Cup qualifying matches in October-November.

Contract thorn

The AIFF will have to deal with the contract duration of the new coach. The budget passed at the July 2 executive committee meeting was till December this year.

“If you do not have a budget, how can you give a long-term contract. We will have to see if the new coach takes charge for just three matches and then gets a fresh contract before international football returns in March,” an AIFF official said.