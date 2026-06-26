Snipers locked and loaded: Mbappe and Haaland headline France-Norway clash for Group I top spot

They will mostly be stationed on the opposite ends of the ground, yet it is difficult not to view the match between France and Norway on Friday as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The two sharpshooters headline the clash that will determine who tops Group I.

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Both Mbappe and Haaland have had explosive starts to their campaign and are firmly placed in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals each. Coach Stale Solbakken said Norway would do all they can to help Haaland claim the Golden Boot.

The giant that Haaland is, France will have to be careful about giving him space. They are counting on the fact that Haaland is not totally an unknown entity, rather he is more like Mbappe in operation.

The onus will be on France’s formidable defensive partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, with the latter having a clear blueprint on how he plans to stop the Manchester City striker.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Upamecano explained: “With Haaland, you always have to keep one eye on him, tracking his position, and one eye on the ball carrier, even if you aren’t outnumbered.

“When he’s on my blind side and one of his teammates is overlapping, I know I have to check over my shoulder two or three times to see where he’s going and how he’s positioning himself. We all know he’s a player who is incredibly explosive over those first few yards, a bit like Kylian (Mbappe).”

France themselves are in a tremendous goal-scoring form, having already netted seven in two matches. Mbappe possesses undisputable firepower and he can be quite a handful if allowed to embark on his lightning runs. Not just that, he has also shown his power with long-distance goals in this World Cup.

Assured of a place in the Round of 32 after victories over Senegal and Iraq, France need only a draw to finish first thanks to their superior goal difference. But to say that finishing on top would necessarily make France’s path ahead easier will not wholly be true.

If they are the group toppers, they might avoid early clashes against Brazil, England and Portugal, but they might still run into Germany in the Round of 16 and Spain in the semi-finals.

France are expected to make changes to their team for Friday. Didier Deschamps, who returned home following the death of his mother, used all five substitutions during Monday’s 3-0 win over Iraq, a sign that squad management may take precedence with qualification already secured. Longtime assistant coach Guy Stephan will oversee the team from the touchline in Boston in Deschamps’ absence.

Norway can also opt to play it safe. Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard, Norway’s most influential players, could be on the bench with Alexander Sorloth expected to spearhead the attack. Patrick Berg could slot into midfield.

Central defender Leo Ostigard has also strengthened his case for a starting role

and may replace the injured Julian Ryerson.

With inputs from Reuters