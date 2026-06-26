Carlo Ancelotti injects calm in charisma: Even after win, coach seeks perfection

What seems perfect to the fans is not so for Carlo Ancelotti.

After Brazil swatted aside Scotland 3-0 on Wednesday to finish top of Group C, coach Ancelotti has urged the fans to hold their horses and not be too ecstatic with the team’s exploits so far.

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“We’re now playing as a team, that was the aim,” Ancelotti said. “We’re not perfect, we need to improve a few things — we could be quicker when we’re in possession.

“I’m happy because the team has improved since the opening match. Being solid is very important now that we’ve reached the knockout stages.

“I haven’t set a target for how far we can go. The aim isn’t just to play well, the aim is to win. A manager is judged by victory or defeat, not by whether the team plays well or badly.”

Asked what he would tell the fans, Ancelotti smiled: “Stay calm.”

After an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener, Brazil have clicked into gear with successive wins. Wednesday’s victory at a packed Miami Stadium was heightened by two goals for Brazil’s biggest hope Vinicius Jr, while the fans were also taken on an emotional ride as Neymar made his long-awaited World Cup return.

Brazil will face the second-placed team from Group F, with the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden possible opponents in the Round of 32.

Vinicius drew praise from the Italian coach as he dazzled up and down the left wing. “Vini is in great form at the moment. He can play in various positions... one of the best in the world.”

However, Ancelotti faces a tough juggle with his attacking combinations, with most of his options doing decently well. With Neymar added to the mix and the young Endrick a popular choice of fans, the much-experienced coach needs to choose wisely.

With inputs from Reuters