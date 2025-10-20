MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After ending 22-year wait for IFA Shield, Mohun Bagan target Super Cup victory in Goa

After a 5-4 penalty triumph over East Bengal, Mariners rest players for Kali Puja before starting Super Cup preparations on October 25

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.10.25, 05:44 AM
Mohun Bagan’s Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte scores the equaliser against East Bengal on Saturday. 

Mohun Bagan’s Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte scores the equaliser against East Bengal on Saturday.  Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

The 22-year wait for the IFA Shield triumph is over. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have now turned their attention to the Super Cup to be held in Goa from October 25.

Bagan defeated Emami East Bengal 5-4 on penalties in the final on Saturday to record their 21st Shield win. The match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Coach Jose Molina has given a two-day rest to the players for recovery and Kali Puja celebrations, and the preparations for the Super Cup will start from Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan play Chennaiyin FC on the opening day of the tournament on October 25.

“I was walking down the tunnel after the match and the fans told me ‘we want to win the Super Cup, we want to win the Super Cup’,” Molina said at the post-match news conference on Saturday.

The 55-year-old Spaniard said he was happy with the team’s performance on
Saturday.

“The team fought well,” he said.

