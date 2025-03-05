FC Goa defeats Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 in Indian Super League-XI clash

Mohammedan Sporting lost 0-2 to FC Goa in their ISL-XI clash in Margoa, Goa, on Tuesday.

Iker Guarrotxena took the hosts ahead in the 40th minute. Mohammedan Sporting's woes were compounded by an own goal by Padam Chhetri in the 86th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gaurs have now moved to 48 points in 23 games, winning 14 games and drawing on six. They have already qualified for the semi-finals alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant and will not have to engage in the single-legged eliminator.

Dejan Drazic sparked the breakthrough in the contest with an incredible display of footwork on the left side of the 18-yard box. Beating his marker Alexis Gomez, Drazic burst into the final third before pulling off an incredible lateral ball for Ayush Dev Chhetri in the middle of the box through the outside of his right foot. Ayush showed impeccable skill to pass to Guarrotxena on the right who headed the ball into the top right corner in the 40th minute.

An own goal by Chhetri comfortably sealed the game in FC Goa’s favour, but the base of that was laid by Guarrotxena’s robust header from the far post in the 86th minute.