Este-Wow: Chelsea’s 18 year old sensation lights up Stamford Bridge in 3-0 win against Yamal’s Barcelona

Chelsea’s meeting with Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday was supposed to be another quiet staging post in the long ascent of Lamine Yamal.

Instead it became a night when a different teenager seemed to glide into the frame with a kind of irresistible clarity, a night when the air at Stamford Bridge felt charged by the presence of a young footballer discovering his full range in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the moment Estevao Willian began to move through the light and noise of west London, there was a sense that something had shifted.

Also Read AIFF adopts key clause in new constitution after 24–3 vote at special SGM

He is 18, but there was nothing tentative about what followed as Chelsea secured a 3-0 win that felt, for once, as conclusive as the raw scoreline suggests.

Estevao called the experience the “best moment” of his career so far. “I don’t really have any words,” he told Amazon Prime. “It really was the perfect night. I’m just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me.”

He spoke of the bond with supporters, of wanting to keep scoring for them and making them happy.

It sounded simple in the way football sometimes does when spoken by someone standing at the beginning of something big. And on this night, at least, it felt true.

Yamal has so often been the prodigy around whom the narrative bends, but here he found himself pushed away from the centre, orbiting rather than illuminating, overshadowed by a player in the same age bracket yet occupying a different rhythm.

Chelsea were already ahead when the moment arrived. Barcelona were down to ten, the stadium restless and loud, and then Estevao collected a pass from Reece James, cut inside, twisted Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde into a kind of freeze-frame, and sent a rasping strike into the roof of Joan Garcia’s net.

A goal of pure compression and release, a piece of tight-footed clarity that former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin called the kind of thing that makes you “start believing the hype”.

“The goal’s the bit everyone will see,” Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live, “but all the other parts of his game, the intelligence, the movement, the picking up of position, the ease with which he plays. Some players just move differently. It is beautiful to see.”

It was Estevao’s tenth goal of the season for club and country, and the most emphatic of his short Chelsea career.

The home crowd reacted in the only way it knows, by leaning into the theatre of the moment.

There was the mocking chorus of “Are you Tottenham in disguise?” after Liam Delap added a third. There was “Can we play you every week?” and later "you're just a s--- Estevao", as Yamal made his unhappy way to the bench with eleven minutes left.

The Barcelona winger left the pitch shaking his head, exchanged a short clap of hands with Hansi Flick, then slumped into his seat as Chelsea fans continued to needle at him.

Yamal is 18 and already a European champion with Spain, a two-time La Liga winner, a Ballon d’Or runner-up. The world remains arranged at his feet and will not be dislodged by one night in London.

Barcelona themselves will not panic either. The bloated group-stage format has placed them 15th in the overall table but left them with three far more palatable fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen, Copenhagen and Slavia Prague.

Chelsea’s supporters, who have lived through a period of churn since the 2021 Champions League triumph, watched something on Tuesday that felt like a small but meaningful course correction.

Their head coach saw it too, praising the collective and reserving a line for the teenager who had given his team its glow: “Estevao had a very good game, not only for the goal but for the way he helped us pressing.”

Maresca also offered the gentlest of warnings, recalling that the winger had scored something similar against his side in the Club World Cup and insisting that both Estevao and Yamal should be allowed to breathe.

“They are so young, 18. If you start to talk about Messi or Ronaldo it is too much pressure. They need to enjoy, arrive at the training ground happy.”

Chelsea knew they had something special when they paid £29 million, rising to £51 million, to bring him from Palmeiras in the summer. They know it even more now.

As he left the pitch to a standing ovation, the connection between him and the stands felt immediate, almost fully formed.