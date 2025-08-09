MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eleven ISL clubs urge AIFF to flag football governance issues to Supreme Court

Clubs warn of independent legal action if concerns aren’t raised; Mohun Bagan, East Bengal not among signatories

Our Special Correspondent Published 09.08.25, 11:34 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image Sourced by the Telegraph

Eleven ISL clubs on Friday have written a letter to the All India Football Federation to urgently bring the "current situation" of Indian football to the attention of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court verdict on the constitution of the national federation is awaited.

The letter comes within 24 hours of a meeting of the AIFF with all 13 ISL clubs and other stakeholders in New Delhi on Thursday.

The clubs, in a letter addressed to the federation president, Kalyan Chaubey, stated that they will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently if the AIFF does not act on their request.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, the two most popular clubs in the country, did not sign the letter.

"We respectfully urge the AIFF, in its capacity as the statutory regulator of football in India and the principal party to the proceedings, to urgently bring the current situation to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the clubs said in the letter.

"I have received the letter and will seek legal opinion on the matter," Chaubey told The Telegraph on Friday night.

"The AIFF will support the clubs if they want a judicial recourse independently. We will do everything within our constitutional rights."

