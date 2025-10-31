East Bengal hold Mohun Bagan in goalless draw to seal Super Cup semifinal spot

East Bengal FC produced a disciplined defensive performance to hold arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goal-less draw and qualify for the semifinals of the Super Cup from Group A in Goa on Friday.

Both sides finished on six points, but Oscar Bruzon’s men advanced to the last-four stage owing to their superior goal difference, aided by the 4-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday.

In a match short on clear chances, East Bengal’s backline, led by Anwar Ali, stayed compact and organised throughout, frustrating the ISL champions who needed a win to qualify for the semifinals.

The best opening of the first half came in the 24th minute when Bipin Singh’s header from a Miguel Figueira cross struck the post and came back into play.

Mohun Bagan pressed hard after the break. In the 46th minute, Liston Colaco’s looping header from an Apuia delivery narrowly missed the target, landing on the roof of the net.

The Mariners had their best spell around the 67th and 69th minutes, when Liston’s shot was blocked by Ali, followed by a free-kick double chance -- Jason Cummings’ attempt hit the wall before Liston’s retaken effort was also charged down.

Cummings then crossed from the rebound, but Aldred’s header went off target.

Despite late pressure, the Bruzon-coached side held firm, with Aiban Dohling and Hijazi Maher impressing at the back, while goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh ensured a clean sheet.

The result meant that in four meetings between the two fierce Kolkata rivals this season, East Bengal have now won twice, Mohun Bagan once, and one ended in a draw.

East Bengal had earlier triumphed in the CFL Premier Division and Durand Cup derbies but lost the IFA Shield final to Mohun Bagan on penalties earlier this month.

Dempo, Chennaiyin sign off with tame draw

At Bambolim, Dempo Sports Club and Chennaiyin FC ended their AIFF Super Cup Group A campaigns with a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium.

Shubham Rawat put Dempo ahead in the 25th minute with a curling free-kick before Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra scored a stunning equaliser from his own half four minutes later.

The result left Dempo third with three points and Chennaiyin bottom with one, as both sides bowed out of the competition.

Despite Dempo’s urgency to chase goals and keep their faint semifinal hopes alive, Chennaiyin held firm in the second half, with Irfan Yadwad missing a close header in the 75th minute.

