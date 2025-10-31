Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe clinches European Golden Boot after stellar 2024/25 season

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been honoured with the European Golden Boot in recognition of his exceptional goal-scoring exploits during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Frenchman netted an astonishing 44 goals across all competitions last season, with 31 of those coming in La Liga, a feat that also earned him the Pichichi trophy.

The ceremony was held at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday where Madrid president Florentino Perez presented the award to Mbappe.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his father Wilfried Mbappe after receiving the European Golden Boot trophy. (Reuters)

The event was attended by several Real Madrid players and the striker’s father.

With this achievement, the 26-year-old becomes only the third Real Madrid player to win the prestigious European Golden Boot, joining the illustrious company of Hugo Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe expressed his gratitude to his teammates and fans for their support and said he hopes to claim the award again next year.

His early form this season suggests he is on the right track, having already scored 16 goals in La Liga and the Champions League.

Los Blancos travel to Anfield on Tuesday for their Champions League fixture against Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in commanding form, sitting five points clear at the top of La Liga following a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend.

They have also won all three of their European games in the league phase so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, find themselves in a difficult spell.

The defending Premier League champions have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Four successive league defeats have left them seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.