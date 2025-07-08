East Bengal faces South United in Durand Cup opener at Salt Lake Stadium

Emami East Bengal will face unknown South United FC of Bengaluru in the opening match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium on July 23. East Bengal are in Group A.

The other two teams in Group A are Indian Air Force and Namdhari FC.

In Group B, Mohun Bagan Super Giant begin their campaign with a match against Mohammedan Sporting on July 31. Diamond Harbour FC and BSF are also in the same group.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC begin their title defence on August 2 against the Foreign Services Team. The final of the tournament, featuring 43 matches across six cities, will be held on August 23.

The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Six group winners and two best second-placed teams will progress to the quarter-finals, which are set to be held on August 16 and 17. The semi-finals are scheduled for August 19 and 20. Calcutta will host two groups, Group A and Group B.