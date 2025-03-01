East Bengal face must-win clash against Bengaluru FC to keep ISL playoff hopes alive

Chasing a first-ever playoffs berth, East Bengal find themselves in a must-win situation when they face former champions Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

Currently eighth in the table with 27 points from 22 matches, the Red-and-Gold brigade have already won three consecutive games and now must win their remaining two to achieve a perfect five-out-of-five run and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Blues have already confirmed their qualification, which puts additional pressure on East Bengal to produce an unblemished record in the remaining matches.

The Oscar Bruzon side recently registered their fourth home clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC, boosting their season tally to six, a performance level they must build on in the upcoming fixtures.

In previous matches, East Bengal and Bengaluru have split their nine face-offs evenly, with four wins apiece and one draw.

Sunday's clash offers East Bengal a crucial opportunity not only to extend their unbeaten run but also to finally secure a league double over Bengaluru -- a feat they are yet to achieve this season.

With four goals and three assists this season, East Bengal FC’s Vishnu Puthiya has had a productive campaign, in addition to making 34 successful dribbles and 60 recoveries too.

Bruzon assured that his team will keep battling for a spot in the top-six right until the end.

“If you ask me, no doubt, we want to make it but it depends on other results. We are not going to stop fighting until our last breath,” he said.

Like East Bengal, Bengaluru FC are on the back of winning three ISL matches while keeping clean sheets, and their form continues to make them a formidable opponent even as they rest on their playoffs qualification.

With key contributions from players like the talismanic Sunil Chhetri and Alberto Noguera, the Blues have also made a mark with strong domestic performances, further solidifying their standing in the league.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza outlined his team’s ambitions for the remaining matches.

“We are focused on finishing as high as possible. Our target right now is to win the next two games,” he said.

