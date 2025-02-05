Chance for Bagan to seal berth in playoffs as they face Punjab FC in ISL clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, unbeaten in their last five games, will look to keep up their good work as they face Punjab FC in Wednesday’s ISL clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

After a clean sweep last season, Bagan will be looking to complete their second league double over Punjab FC since winning the earlier fixture 3-1 last December.

Besides, Bagan are on an eight-game winning streak at home and a victory on Wednesday will equal the longest home victorious stretch by any team in ISL history, levelling FC Goa’s sequence of nine such games between December 2019 to November 2022.

Currently placed at the top with 43 points from 19 matches, Bagan will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs if they beat Punjab FC or even secure just a point.

Most of the things have gone in Bagan’s favour in their last few games, but head coach Jose Molina is careful about focusing on the requirements of his team.

“It is important to have balance in the team,” Molina said on Tuesday, the eve of the game.

The Spaniard also spoke about his team’s strength from set-pieces. “Of course, we focus on set-pieces, but we focus equally on attack and defence.

“I’ve always talked about the importance of having balance in the team,” Molina emphasised.

Punjab FC will also draw motivation from having created chances against Bagan in their previous meeting.