DP World India Championship 2025: Why this golf tournament deserves India’s attention

When rock bands Coldplay or Poets of the Fall come to India, the buzz around the event is deafening. The same happens when top footballers like Lionel Messi grace India.

Yet, DP World India Championship 2025 happening at Delhi Golf Club at the moment has hardly garnered any attention. In spite of some of the best golfers in the world such as Rory Mcllroy and Tommy Fleetwood fighting out a fierce battle on Delhi's green carpet, not many are aware of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has had its share of world-class golfers ranging from Jeev Milkha Singh, Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok, but Golf has never been a popular sport in the country.

But golf enthusiasts in the country might be in for a treat. The DP World India Championship 2025 goes beyond just big names; it is significant for many other reasons.

Let's look at some of them.

Highest-ever prize money

With a total purse of $4 million, this tournament boasts the largest prize-fund ever for a professional golf event in India. The winner of this tournament stands to take home approximately $680,000.

Global stars on show

Names such as Rory McIlroy (making his professional debut in India), Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland raise the stature of the event and puts India back on the international golf map.

Historic Venue

The Delhi Golf Club is hosting a DP World Tour-level event for the first time since 2016. Its historic greens, challenging layout and storied past now serve a fresh ambition: to deliver world-class golf in India.

Opportunity for Indian golfers

As the event is co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Indian professionals earn the chance to compete alongside top global players and gain vital exposure. This could accelerate growth of the domestic game and inspire the next generation.

India’s rise as a golf destination

The tournament marks a strategic move by the DP World Tour to deepen its footprint in India, showcased by the creation of this new event and the considerable investment behind it.