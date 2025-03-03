MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 March 2025

‘Wrong Phillips’: Electronics brand issues witty response after angry Kohli fans target wrong account

After Glenn Phillips’ stunning catch sent Kohli packing, irate fans bombarded Philips (the electronics company) with outrage — because, well, the names matched

Our Web Desk Published 03.03.25, 07:29 PM
Kohli managed just 11 runs before a stunning one-handed grab by Glenn Phillips

Kohli managed just 11 runs before a stunning one-handed grab by Glenn Phillips TT Online

Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated 300th ODI didn’t quite go to plan. The Indian batting star managed just 11 runs before a stunning one-handed grab by Glenn Phillips at backward point sent him back to the pavilion during India’s ICC Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. But while Kiwi cricketer Phillips took the catch, it was another ‘Philips’ that faced the heat.

As frustration poured onto social media, some overly passionate (and slightly confused) fans stormed the Instagram page of Philips – the electronics company, believing they had found the culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand’s official account was soon flooded with hilarious yet angry comments from Indian supporters blaming ‘Phillips’ for Kohli’s dismissal. "Unfollowed!" raged one fan, while another quipped, “You shouldn’t have made the mistake of catching Kohli’s shot Mr. Philips. Karma will get back at you.”

The social media managers at Philips – who, to their knowledge, had never taken a one-handed screamer at backward point – were left both bemused and slightly concerned by the unexpected spike in engagement. But they took the trolling in stride, responding with a cheeky Instagram post: “Not the same Philips. Doesn’t get Kohli out (), Makes Kohli hit it out of the park ().”

If this sounds familiar, it's because Kohli’s fans have done it before. Himanshu Sangwan, the Railways pacer who dismissed Kohli in a Ranji Trophy match, had also found himself in the eye of a social media storm. After that dismissal, an innocent namesake on Instagram bore the brunt of Kohli fans’ misplaced outrage.

Despite the early setback, India posted a competitive 249/9 in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (79), Hardik Pandya (45), and Axar Patel (42) helping to rebuild the innings after a top-order collapse. Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, returning figures of 5/42.

Then a strong bowling display, led by Varun Chakaravarthy’s maiden five-wicket haul, ensured India defended their total comfortably and sealed their place at the top of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy.

But for some fans, the real crime of the night wasn’t Kohli’s low score – it was an innocent electronics brand being dragged into cricket heartbreak.

RELATED TOPICS

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Virat Kohli
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India just had its hottest February in 125 years, but Bengal and Odisha got a lucky break

Combination of thunderstorms, fog and anti-cyclonic activities kept the rise in maximum temperature under check in eastern India
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

If the govt believes India is a democracy, not just one in name, it should retract this position

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT