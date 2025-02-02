Wriddhiman Saha retires with innings and 13 runs win for Bengal against Punjab, hopes to return as coach

Always a man who kept his emotions to himself, all Wriddhiman Saha did while being chaired on his teammates’ shoulders was sport a simple smile. Even on the last day of his 17-year-long professional career, the day which ended with an innings and 13 runs win for Bengal against Punjab, Saha remained the least expressive.

“I felt, ‘What if I fall!’,” he said later, although in jest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saha has been a dedicated soldier for Bengal cricket all through his career, barring a short stint with Tripura. Even during his Team India days, he always made himself available for Bengal games if he had a chance. But on Saturday, at the Eden, not one Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) office-bearer was around. Barring Sourasish Lahiri, hardly any other former Bengal cricketer was present to give Saha a pat on the back and say, ‘Well played’.

However, such things never really bothered Saha.

He couldn’t contribute with the bat in this game. But quicks Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Sumit Mohanta took just an hour or so on Day III of Bengal’s last Ranji Trophy clash this season to bundle Punjab out for 139 in the visitors’ second innings, ensuring a fitting farewell for Saha.

One good possibility in future is Saha’s return to the Bengal fold as a member of the team’s coaching staff. “If I’m considered or given a chance, I’m always ready,” the former keeper-batsman, who will be busy with academy coaching for the time being, said. "Yes, I will not be able to use the dressing room as a player, but I can always come back in some other capacity or role.”

Looking back at his international career, the snub following the South Africa tour in 2021-22 didn’t go well with Saha then. However, the man with 40 Test caps no longer has any grievances recalling that incident when then India head coach Rahul Dravid had dumped him from the Team India set-up.

“Yes, if I was told in advance that I wouldn’t be needed, that would’ve been better,” Saha said. “Nonetheless, that was a time I knew I had domestic cricket and the IPL to play. But yes, I never expected those words from Rahulbhai... When he said, ‘Don’t know how to say it’, I could guess what was coming.

“It was a team decision, not his alone… Fair enough, they were looking for a long-term prospect. But my fitness or performance wasn’t the reason (behind that call), which was a relief.”

Brief scores: Punjab 191 & 139 (Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 4/69, Sumit Mohanta 3/29). Bengal 343. Bengal won by an innings & 13 runs.