Freaky Friday at The Oval: Akash Deep’s arm around Ben Duckett’s shoulder makes India’s day

A send off to Ben Duckett with his arms around the shoulders of the English southpaw. That is how Akash Deep’s name took the media by storm on Day Two of the Oval Test.

24 hours later, Akash Deep was making headlines for a completely different reason. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep turned the tide in favour of India with a sublime 66.

The question here is simple. Did Ben Duckett’s batting powers somehow get transferred to Akash Deep when the two rubbed shoulders? The unlikely send off was the only talking point, so much so that even the English collapse did not create a flutter.

Akash Deep was the only Indian batter who batted twice on Day Two. He remained not out on zero in the first innings. He was then thrown into the deep end with a few overs remaining.

Air of confidence on Day Three

India walked into Day Three with an air of confidence. When the first ball was bowled, not even the Indian dugout would have imagined what was to come next. Akash Deep pulled out an array of shots. First, taking on Jacob Bethell’s part time spin to remove him from the attack. Then, he took on the pacers, leaving smartly and playing a range of cuts and flicks which would have made a top order batter proud.

Akash Deep the batter

But how did we get here? And where did Akash Deep get these skills from? Did cricket fans really experience a Freaky Friday moment at The Oval on Friday?

There is hardly a better explanation for what transpired. Only a Hollywood reference can make this point clearer.

A bit of rewind…

On Day Two, Akash Deep was being belted around the park. Ben Duckett pulled out a reverse slap shot to send Akash Deep over third man for a six. He tried it again, but only to be caught behind.

Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett for 43(Getty)

Akash Deep said something to Duckett at the centre of the pitch with his arms around his shoulders, something inaudible to the TV viewer. Probably saying ‘you cannot get away with it every time’ but the cricketing world went into a frenzy about the send off, debating over how the gentleman’s game deals with gestures both on and off the field.

But Akash Deep’s day with the ball ended rather disappointingly. He finished with just one wicket while conceding 80 runs in 17 overs. An overcompensation act with the bat did well for his report card.

He smashed 12 fours, and a roar came out when he crossed fifty (a maiden one).

The fact that the Indian dugout asked him to take off his helmet and celebrate proves Indian selectors will sit up and take notice.