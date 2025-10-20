India lose to England by four runs, complete hattrick of defeats in Women's World Cup

Fifty six runs off 54 balls with seven wickets in hand. That was India's equation in their Women's ODI World Cup clash against England in Indore on Sunday.

Moreover, they had opener Smriti Mandhana getting closer to a century, with spinner all-rounder Deepti Sharma too well set. Yet, the Indians couldn't finish the job, as England clinched the thriller by four runs to book their place in the semi-finals alongside Australia and South Africa.

In reply to England's 288/8, India messed it up in the death overs once again to finish at 284/6. In the current situation, India must beat both New Zealand (on Thursday) and Bangladesh (on October 26) to reach the last-four stage.

Earlier, in good batting conditions, Heather Knight (109 off 91 balls), playing her 300th international game, stamped her authority with a splendid century before Deepti (4/51) helped India make some sort of a comeback to restrict England to less than 300. Deepti was doing well with the bat too, scoring a half-century like Smriti (88) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (70).

Unfortunately, just when India needed her to stay till the end and complete the job, Deepti perished off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling as the equation for India then read 27 runs off 19 balls. There was no way England, riding on their high-class fielding as well, would let the game slip from thereon.

Deepti's dismissal aside, the shot from Smriti in the 42nd over when the equation was pretty much under control also helped England claw their way back into the contest. Dot balls were more in number thereafter as keeper-batter Richa Ghosh struggled to connect, which started building pressure on Deepti.

Brief scores: England Women 288/8 in 50 ovs (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4/51). India Women 284/6 in 50 ovs (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/47). England Women won by 4 runs.