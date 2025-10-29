MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Laura Wolvaardt becomes first South African woman to reach 5000 ODI runs, equals Mithali Raj’s World Cup record

Wolvaardt now sits sixth with 5121 runs and she joined an elite list that includes Raj (7805), Charlotte Edwards (5992), Suzie Bates (5936)

Our Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 07:15 PM
South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 One-Day International (ODI) match between South Africa and England, at ACA Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 One-Day International (ODI) match between South Africa and England, at ACA Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. PTI

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt added two major milestones to her career during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal against England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old opener became the first South African woman cricketer to cross 5000 runs in ODIs and also equalled Mithali Raj’s record for the most 50-plus scores in Women’s World Cup history.

Wolvaardt now sits sixth with 5121 runs and she joined an elite list that includes Mithali Raj (7805), Charlotte Edwards (5992), Suzie Bates (5936), Stafanie Taylor (5873), and Smriti Mandhana (5253)

She also matched Raj’s tally of 13 fifty-plus scores in Women’s World Cups. Raj, who retired after the 2022 edition, held the record for most 50-plus scores in the tournament.

Wolvaardt, who has been in fine form throughout the competition, registered her fourth such score of the current World Cup in the semifinal. Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards follow with 12 and 11.

In the semifinal, England won the toss and opted to bowl. Wolvaardt went on to score her 10th ODI century, her first at a Women’s World Cup, and eventually fell for 169. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking four wickets.

South Africa Mithali Raj
