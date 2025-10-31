MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Why India and Australia players are wearing black armbands during the second T20I?

The gesture follows the women's teams, honouring the young cricketer who died after being hit on the neck while wearing a helmet without a neck guard

PTI Published 31.10.25, 03:05 PM

X/BCCI

Players of the Indian and Australian teams on Friday wore black armbands during the second T20 International here to honour the 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who died after being hit in the neck during training.

Austin was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being struck in the neck and head area by a ball while training for his club at Ferntree Gully in suburban Melbourne on Tuesday.

Also Read

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the player's death on Thursday.

"The Australian and Indian teams are wearing black armbands to pay tribute to aspiring cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically passed away after being struck by a ball in the nets," the BCCI posted on 'X' with a photograph.

On Thursday, players of both the Indian and Australian women's teams also wore black armbands during their World Cup semifinal in Navi Mumbai as a tribute to the teen cricketer.

Austin was facing bowlers in the nets ahead of a T20 match when the injury took place in front of his teammates. He was wearing a helmet but not a neck guard.

He was put on ventilator after the incident but he succumbed to his injury.

The tragic incident evoked widespread grief and painful memories of the passing of former Australia batter Phillip Hughes in 2014 after being hit near the ear by a ball while batting for South Australia against New South Wales in a first-class match.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

